Financial Analysis: Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and Orosur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.37 billion N/A -$772.51 million ($3.06) -1.88 Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$1.79 million ($0.01) -3.50

Orosur Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta. Orosur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Konica Minolta and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -9.02% -18.92% -7.29% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -21.20%

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

