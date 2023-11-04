Financial Comparison: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) versus Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SBI alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 5.85% 3.60% 0.28% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBI and Moxian (BVI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $7.39 billion 0.71 $259.00 million $1.51 14.12 Moxian (BVI) $164,428.00 190.29 -$22.55 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

SBI has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SBI and Moxian (BVI), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SBI beats Moxian (BVI) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

(Get Free Report)

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Moxian (BVI)

(Get Free Report)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.