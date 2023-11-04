First Digital USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $683.59 million and approximately $1.08 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 683,600,117 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 683,600,116.77. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99997811 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,284,331,958.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

