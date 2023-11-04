First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,748,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $4,354,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at $3,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $20.09 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

