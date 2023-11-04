First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$13.66 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.