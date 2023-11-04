First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$38.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.91.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of FM opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.35. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

