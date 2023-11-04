First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 343.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.