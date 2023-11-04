First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,690 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $49.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

