Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of SVVC opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.29.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
