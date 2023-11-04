Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.28.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

