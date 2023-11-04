Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $38.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

FLR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fluor by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

