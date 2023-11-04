Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after buying an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,492,000 after buying an additional 457,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

