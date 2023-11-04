Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Fluor updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Fluor Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $36.65 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.63 and a beta of 2.16.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fluor by 245.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 1,173,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 457,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

