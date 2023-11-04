Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,083 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.