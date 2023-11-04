Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,823 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

