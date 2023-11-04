Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,692 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $79,812,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $14,848,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $74.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

