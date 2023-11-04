Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,220 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.