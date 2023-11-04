Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 968 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

RYH opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The company has a market cap of $901.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.