Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $278.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.