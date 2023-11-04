Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $295.55 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

