Fox Advisors Upgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to “Overweight”

Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,791,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 365,964 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

