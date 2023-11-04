Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $112.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America raised their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

Fox Factory stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

