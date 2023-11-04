Frax Price Index Share 1-Day Volume Reaches $78,782.86 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $24.65 million and $78,782.86 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,113,634 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”



