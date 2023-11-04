Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FMS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 348.6% during the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 146,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.