Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.76.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $3,547,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,503.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $3,547,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,503.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 314,174 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.