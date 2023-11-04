Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Frontdoor Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Frontdoor

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

