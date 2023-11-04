Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $21.10

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.20 to $21.10 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.03.

FRO stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after buying an additional 293,141 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

