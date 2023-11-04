Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 183108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

About Garibaldi Resources

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

