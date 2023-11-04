General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,930 shares of company stock worth $16,956,890. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.