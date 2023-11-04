General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

