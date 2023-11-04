Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 312,729 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 166,947 shares.The stock last traded at $40.97 and had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,607,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

