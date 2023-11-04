Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 745,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,496,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $126,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 76.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,173.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.