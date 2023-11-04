Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Shares Up 16%

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 120,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 86,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

