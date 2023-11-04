Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $36.50 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

GIL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

