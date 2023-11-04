Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $580,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

