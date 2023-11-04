Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $39.50 at Scotiabank

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.