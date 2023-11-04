Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 10,008,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 20,650,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $50,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,638,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,638,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total value of $20,241,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,182,102 shares of company stock valued at $22,437,882. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

