Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,726 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.62.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

