Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 13th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $24.86.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

