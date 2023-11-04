Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,110,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 699,358 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $18.03.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

