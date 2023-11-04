Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $137.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of GL opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,941,332 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

