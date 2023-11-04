Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.