Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading 28.5% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. 1,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Gray Television Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $833.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

