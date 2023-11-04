Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Sunday, November 5th.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 272.51%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

GROM stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grom Social Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.