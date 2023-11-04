Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Sunday

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Sunday, November 5th.
Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 272.51%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance
GROM stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $195.00.
About Grom Social Enterprises
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.
