Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 271.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

