Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.69. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the first quarter valued at $453,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 15.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 306,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 680.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

