HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $26,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,849 shares of company stock valued at $948,607. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $154.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

