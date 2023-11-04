HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

CTAS opened at $518.45 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $405.63 and a one year high of $525.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.