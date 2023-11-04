HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

