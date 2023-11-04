HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

